Tyler Rich Recalls Instant Connection With Current Single, ‘The Difference”

Tyler Rich didn’t write his current single, “The Difference,” but he could have. The California native says the song, which says, “There’s a hell of a difference in saying three words or kinda just meaning two / And there’s a difference in ‘love ya’ and ‘I love you,” instantly made him think of his fiancée, actress Sabina Gadecki, and their relationship.

“We were in the middle of a five-hour pitch meeting where you sit there and people come in and play you songs for five hours,” shares Rich. “About three and a half hours in and I heard this song and ten seconds in, 15 seconds in, I was like, ‘What is this?’ The lyrics of the song, the meaning of the song – I’ll text my fiancé I’ll say like, ‘Love you,’ instead of ‘I love you.’ And she’ll always be like, ‘I love you.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“‘Love you’ is boring; ‘love you’ is lame. People say ‘love you’ to friends. ‘Miss you, I miss you. There’s a difference,’” Rich continues. “And she’s always said that and I don’t know why I didn’t think about writing it. Because when that song came on, I don’t know the last time I connected to a song so fast and so hard. And I was like, ‘I need this song. This has to be my song. We need to record this song immediately.’”

Rich and Gadecki met at the music festival Stagecoach, and sparks instantly flew, although neither of them were ready to admit their attraction right away.

“I was out there and saw her in the crowd,” Rich tells PopCulture.com. “I saw her on the side of the stage the first day and I didn’t go up and talk to her, I was nervous. I had just gotten there and I was like, ‘All right, I’ll see her later.’ I didn’t see her for two more days. I saw her on Sunday and I was like, ‘I’m going in.’”

Gadecki appears in the video for “The Difference,” playing Rich’s actual love interest.

“I felt she had to be in the video,” Rich explains. “It would just be so weird; if we were just dating it would be one thing, but we’re engaged, so it would be kind of weird for me to be in the video with another girl pretending to be meeting and falling in love with somebody when, why not give the real story? So, we put her in it and put our dogs in it, so people can watch it and feel like they’re part of the family with us, and see what my real life is all about.”

Download “The Difference” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Tyler Rich