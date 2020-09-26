Tyler Hubbard, Wife Hayley Welcome Baby No. 3

✖

Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, are officially parents of three! The couple welcomed their second son, a baby boy, on Thursday, Sept. 24, PEOPLE shared exclusively. Hubbard also revealed the name of the newborn son, Atlas Roy Hubbard, and delivered a small explanation behind the name.

"Atlas stands for strength. For us, this name also represents our family's passion for travel and experiencing different cultures," the couple told PEOPLE. "Roy was the name of my dad, who passed away when I was 20. Getting to name our son after him is so special to us. Atlas will carry on my dad's legacy and will always be a reminder of how well he loved everyone."

Family of 5! Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Welcome Son Atlas Roy​ https://t.co/1SssDAMjFf — People (@people) September 26, 2020

Baby Atlas joins big sister Olivia, 2, and older brother Luca, 1. The Florida Georgia Line member and his wife originally announced their pregnancy with a pair of photos of Olivia and Luca sitting together in a chair and wearing matching star-print outfits, Olivia with an excited hand over her mouth. "'Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!'" Hubbard captioned his post. "We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca. #3under3"

"When Luca finds out he’s not the baby anymore...Surprise, here comes Hubbard baby #3!!" Hayley wrote on her own page. Hubbard and Hayley married in 2015 in Sun Valley, Idaho and welcomed Olivia in December 2017 with Luca following in August 2019. With three kids under three years old (along with dog Harley), the Hubbards are officially done having children, according to one parent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Jul 6, 2020 at 9:17am PDT

"In a weird way, I think we're looking forward to the challenge," Hubbard previously told PEOPLE. "The whole experience of having a child is like none other. It's a rush of emotion and love that can hardly be explained. We're looking forward to experiencing that again and then just knowing we're going to be finished. This is our family, and let's grow together."

The family is still at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the singer shared that they have had some "more challenging days," though quarantining together is "more entertaining than challenging." "They definitely keep us busy and are nonstop entertainment for us," he said. "At times we would enjoy a little bit of alone time, but for the most part we are having a lot of fun. It's an experience that we would have never had — being at home with the family this long — so we're really just trying to make the most of it."