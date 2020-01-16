Tyler Hubbard’s Wife Hayley Shares Surprising Sleep-Related Goal for 2020

Most people resolve in the new year to accomplish more or cross more items off their bucket list, but not Tyler Hubbard‘s wife, Hayley! The mom of two, including 2-year-old Olivia and 4-month-old Luca, shared a sweet photo of the Florida Georgia Line frontman napping with his oldest child, vowing that she wanted to do more of that for herself in 2020.

“I finally realized why there’s always sweet pictures of children napping with dads,” Hayley wrote on social media. “Moms never stop long enough to fall asleep! I fully respect that men seem to do this very easily and it’s something I should practice more. One of my goals for 2020: nap with my children.”

That’s not Hayley’s only goal for the next 12 months. Hayley also shared a more serious goal at the start of the year, revealing three words she was hoping would shape the year for her.

“As we finish 2019 we’ve been having fun talking about our words and intentions for 2020,” Hayley wrote on social media. “This year my words are truth, authenticity, and honesty. I’m setting an intention to invest my time and energy only in things and people that are true to me and my family. Also to live authentically in my truth. To not be afraid to share my truth. And lastly, to always be honest with myself, especially when it comes to time and commitments.”

Hayley isn’t the only one in her family who is making big goals for 2020. The FGL singer also shared what his big goal was for the new year, along with an adorable black and white photo of the father and daughter.

“I know I’m late to the party because it took me a minute to just pick one but every year we set an intention or ‘word’ for the year and my ‘word’ for 2020 is ‘discipline,’” Hubbard wrote. “Discipline in my personal life, my professional life, my marriage, my workouts, my walk with the Lord, my partying, and my mental and physical health. This means I must set specific and intentional goals and boundaries in order for me to be the best version of myself for me and for others. Cheers to 2020 being the year of discipline and focus.”

