Tyler Hubbard’s Wife Hayley Defends Using a Nanny to Help Raise Their Children

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, are proud parents to 1-year-old daughter, Olivia, and will welcome their son, Luca, next month. Hayley recently spoke out after a fan praised her for being raising her children on her own, proudly defending that the couple has plenty of help to keep their lives running smoothly.

Hayley shared on Instagram a message someone sent her, adding an explanation of how their family really operates.

“In today’s world most babies get dropped into the arms of nanny’s,” Hayley shared from a direct message someone sent her. “My hat is off to you both for actually parenting! My husband and I worked very hard to raise 2 kids be self employed. We now have 2 productive adults in society, firefighter and lawyer.”

Hayley explained why she felt the need to share the message and speak out about the help her family uses.

“I had to post this DM because although I know this person meant this all out of love, it’s not our reality … we have lots of help so that I can try to be the best mom and wife that I can be for my family.”

Hayley also commented on why she felt so strongly about revealing how her family life really operates.

“Whether it’s having a nanny, babysitter, family member or friend that helps make your parenting life easier, I believe it’s one of the best things you can do for yourself, your marriage, and your child if you can,” Hayley wrote. “Although I do wear many hats in our household, there’s no possible way for me to wear all the hats and still be on the road with Tyler and be present when we’re home. I’m sharing this so that people know Tyler and I have a lot of help around our household and a nanny to help make our world go round, but mostly so we can be the best possible versions of ourselves for each other that we can.

“Not only does our nanny make it possible for us to have husband and wife time, date nights, etc, but she also teaches me SO much that I wouldn’t know otherwise being a new mom,” she continued. “Her being here allows me to have me time and get the things done that I need to so that when I’m with Liv, I can be present. #ittakesavillage”

Hubbard also spoke out about using a nanny, boasting about how much easier it made life for his family.

“We have a lot of great help. We have a nanny who’s really, really amazing and helpful,” said Hubbard, who just celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary with Hayley. “I think that the key to life is really surrounding yourself with a good team and good people that you trust and people that can really help this crazy life that we do live kind of flow as seamless as possible. So we’re excited. We feel good about it.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/thubmusic