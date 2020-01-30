Tyler Hubbard’s Kids Catch Some Rays in Adorable Bahamas Photos

Florida Georgia Line members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley recently took a trip to the Bahamas to work on new music, bringing their families along for a tropical vacation. On Wednesday, Tyler’s wife, Hayley, shared a series of photos from the trip, proving that her and Tyler’s kids are made for beach life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Jan 29, 2020 at 7:15am PST

Hayley posted a slideshow of 2-year-old daughter Olivia and 5-month-old son Luca, starting with a snap of the siblings sitting together on a beach chair on the sand, Olivia clutching the brim of her floppy straw hat as her brother leaned against her. Other moments included another beachside shot, a snap of the kids in the pool and a selfie by Hayley with Olivia sitting next to her, their legs in the pool.

“Bahama babes,” Hayley wrote. “Wish I could have footage of me and @thekatiekelley behind the scenes getting both kids to smile at the same time.”

She also shared a family photo and another snap with Kelley, his wife, Brittney, and Tyler’s sister, Amelia, all dressed for dinner by the beach.

“Cherishing every single moment with loved ones,” Hayley’s caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Jan 29, 2020 at 7:05am PST

Florida Georgia Line’s next album will be their fifth studio album and will follow 2019’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country. In November, Tyler told PopCulture.com that he and Kelley were planning to record the vocals for the project in January, and judging by the studio time they put in in the Bahamas, the new music is likely nearing completion.

“Just a cool experience getting to work with [producer] Joey Moi again on this project and bring the songs the life that we’ve been writing over the last year and a half or so,” Tyler shared. “And kind of spending time narrowing it down to exactly what songs it’s going to be. I think we were kind of filtering through about 100 songs.”

“That was sort of a difficult process, but it was also really fun,” he continued. “And we had a cool system… just kind of trying to figure out the best songs for this particular project with a strategy in mind. So a lot of fun. A lot of fun recording and doing that kind of… that process. But we’re excited.”

