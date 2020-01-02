Tyler Hubbard’s Wife Hayley Reveals Plans to Live Intentionally in 2020

Hayley Hubbard, wife of Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard, is setting some big goals for herself in the new year. The mother of 2-year-old daughter Olivia and 4-month-old Luca says that she plans to be much more intentional with the words she uses in 2020, as well as how she spends her time, and who she spends it with.

“As we finish 2019 we’ve been having fun talking about our words and intentions for 2020,” Hayley shared on social media. “This year my words are truth, authenticity, and honesty. I’m setting an intention to invest my time and energy only in things and people that are true to me and my family. Also to live authentically in my truth.

“To not be afraid to share my truth,” she added. “And lastly, to always be honest with myself, especially when it comes to time and commitments.”

The Hubbards spent their holiday –– and Olivia’s second birthday –– enjoying the outdoors in Sun Valley, Idaho, with Hayley sharing a few photos of their vacation on Instagram.

“Liv’s learning to snowboard where I learned to ski 30 years ago,” Hayley wrote. “We may not be teaching her the best habits by pulling her on Harley’s leash but she sure is having the time of her life!”

The Hubbards certainly have their hands full with two small children, but they are already considering having another child, although maybe not a biological one.

“We’re open [to more kids], for sure,” Hubbard admitted to PEOPLE. “We hadn’t really made our mind completely up.”

“We think that’d be really neat,” he continued, speaking about the possibility of adoption. “But we’re also wanting to do that in God’s timing and we don’t really feel like that’s now. We don’t really know what that looks like, but that’s definitely been something that we’ve talked about in the past.”

Hayley will enjoy some time with her husband in the first part of the year, since FGL isn’t due to hit the road until April, when they will join Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification Tour. That tour, which also includes Old Dominion, kicks off on April 18. Find tour dates on Florida Georgia Line’s website.

