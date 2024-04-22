Tyler Hubbard Has Tough News for Florida Georgia Line Fans

Hubbard enjoyed his life as part of Florida Georgia Line, but he does not 'want it back.'

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard dropped some tough news on fans recently, indicating that no one should hold their breath for a reunion. Speaking to PEOPLE about his new solo album, Strong, Hubbard got around to addressing FGL, saying that he's happy that he was part of the duo, but making it clear that, for him, the band is in the past.

"It was a cool season of life, and I wouldn't trade it for the world," he said "but I don't want it back. I'm in a way different place, and I wouldn't trade it."

Hubbard and Brian Kelley founded Florida Georgia Line in the late 2000s. They released their first EP in 2010 and spent the next decade at the top of the country music charts. Among their numerous hits are "Cruise" featuring Nelly, "This Is How We Roll" featuring Luke Bryan, and "H.O.L.Y."

After five studio albums, the duo parted ways in 2022, but seemed to indicate they may reunite in the future. However, earlier this year Kelley dropped a new solo single titled "Kiss My Boots," and, while he doesn't outright say it, Kelley seems to possibly be speaking about Hubbard in the lyrics.

The songs begins with him singing, "You've been throwin' dirt on my name 'round this town like it ain't small / Like your friends ain't my friends, and I wouldn't end up hearin' it all / I fell on the sword, but only the good Lord knows the hell that you put me through / Sober me would never tell, but tonight I'm on the Tennessee Truth."

Kelley then goes on to belt out: "I'm crankin' Hank, drinkin' Jack, airin' out the past / Want the world to know that you did me wrong / I don't know how you act sweet, after how you did me / Here's a middle finger to you through a song."

In a press release, Kelley's "Kiss My Boots" is described as "the most personal lyrical statement" of his career. "It was healing to write. I feel released now," Kelley explains. "Everyone processes things differently. I went inward. I went to work and stayed busy. I'm proud of myself for doing it that way. It was worth it."

"Now, I have a song that helped me through a tough time. Hopefully, 'Kiss My Boots' can help a lot of people," he added. "Give them some confidence and help them get their power back."

Hubbard later issued a comment, saying, "I'm happy for BK, and I hope he's happy and that he's doing his thing and I'm doing my thing. I want only good things for him, and I wish him the best."