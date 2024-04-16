Kane Brown Details 'Georgia on My Mind' Cover, Talks 'In the Air' Tour (Exclusive)

If you watched The Masters golf tournament this past week, you likely heard a new cover of "Georgia on My Mind" by Kane Brown, which was used in promos for the major sporting event. Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell originally wrote the iconic song in the 1930s, but the legendary Ray Charles made it most famous when he released a cover in 1960.

Now, Brown has put his own spin on the song, and PopCulture.com had a chance to get all the details during a recent press event in Chicago at a stop on his In The Air Tour. "They were originally playing my song 'Heaven,'" Brown shared, "and then they reached out and asked if we could cover 'George on My Mind.' So, we went to the studio and did it and, you know, actually fell in love with it," he continued, then revealing that he and his band have no "put it into our show."

"When I showed it to my band and creative director, they fell in love with it," Brown added, "and it's a cool part of the show, too." Brown also clarified that the song is not "out yet," and it's unclear when, or if, it will be.

Elaborating on his In The Air Tour and how the shows have been going so far, Brown told us, "I think it's been great. Everybody's been very excited." He added, "When I first started out, when people saw me for the first time, there was a lot of tears everywhere and it was super cool, and then we kept touring and it just became shows, you know." Brown then quipped, "And now we're back to that teary stage."

"I feel like it's made it fun again," he continued."And it's really another weird thing but like, I'm hanging out with my band more which, you know, the, the last two years, we didn't really hang out much. So it's just been a good tour all around."

Brown went on to tell us that he feels "like this show is a lot better because our production is just amazing." He then confessed, "I love up-tempo songs. I hate playing slow songs. I hate bringing the energy down. So, when we get to those, sometimes I'll feel out the crowd... If the crowd's not lit, I'm like, let's go ahead and move on to [a slow one]."

In addition to his new tour, Brown has also teamed up with Crown Royal for the "That Deserves a Crown with Kane Brown" contest. Crown Royal is inviting country music and whisky fans 21+ to nominate a veteran for a chance to win the ultimate concert experience at Brown's final tour stop in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 14.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will be a celebration of country music and the true heroes of America who deserve a Crown – military veterans. For every valid nomination, Crown Royal will donate $1 to the nonprofit organization, CreatiVets, to support their mission to help wounded veterans heal through music and the arts. Fans can visit SummerSessions.CrownRoyal.com through Aug. 15, for details and official contest rules.