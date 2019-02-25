Tyler Hubbard’s Daughter Olivia Had the Cutest Dance Party

Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard is dad to 1-year-old daughter Olivia, and the toddler has clearly inherited her dad’s affinity for music, if Hubbard’s most recent Instagram post is any indication.

The musician shared a video of his daughter sitting on a bed, dancing to Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” and excitedly waving her arms in the air.

“Go Liv! Break it down!” Hubbard encourages the 1-year-old before panning the camera to his wife, Hayley, who’s also sitting on the bed. As the song continues, Olivia continues to show off her moves, turning her body side to side and laughing.

“I plan on having these family dance parties forever,” Tyler captioned the clip.

Hayley shared the same video on her own page, writing, “Liv’s new moves to her new favorite song @arianagrande.”

In a few months, Olivia will become a big sister, as Tyler and Hayley are preparing to welcome their second child in August. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, the couple learned that they are expecting a baby boy.

Ahead of the show, Olivia took her very first steps backstage, with Hayley sharing her daughter’s milestone on Instagram along with a photo of the moment.

“First official steps at @theellenshow yesterday,” the proud mom wrote. “She still seems to think crawling is her best mode of operation though.”

“It’s something that we are really excited for in the next chapter. This chapter just being parents for the first time with Olivia has just been unbelievable,” Tyler told CMT’s Cody Alan of welcoming another child. “So much joy. So much happiness in our house. We kind of feel like adding another one to the mix will just make it that much better. They can kind of take care of each other if you will and hang out, and we are just excited to see how it all works out.”

Tyler and Hayley officially announced their pregnancy on the red carpet ahead of Clive Davis and the Recording Academy’s annual pre-Grammy gala before sharing the news on their own social media pages.

“The Hubbard family is growing,” Tyler wrote on Instagram. “We are excited to share that little nugget #2 is on the way. We are so thankful and can’t wait to see Olivia be a big sister.”

