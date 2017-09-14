Photos from Troy Gentry’s Celebration of Life Revealed

A celebration of late country music star Troy Gentry’s life was held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Thursday. The gathering of family, friends, and his fellow musician friends showed exactly how many lives the singer impacted during his lifetime and how he was deeply loved and respected by all.

In attendance at the ceremony were a collection of Nashville’s finest. Stars like Vince Gill, Trace Adkins, and Charlie Daniels took the stage to sing tributes songs with other performances by Little Big Town and Cody Ray Slaughter.

Gentry, who was one-half of country duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a helicopter crash last week. The band announced on social media that the musician passed away in a tragic accident.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash, which took place at approximately 1:00 p.m. today in Medford, New Jersey,” the statement read.

Gentry was traveling on a helicopter with only himself and the pilot when he was killed. The aircraft experienced mechanical issues that culminated in engine failure near the Flying W Airport in Medford, New Jersey.

“The day started with such excitement as the Montgomery Gentry bus rolled through our gates,” the airport said in a statement after the crash. “The nicest people got off the bus and joined us on the ramp for what we hoped would be the best concert we have ever had. Sadly this was not to be. Instead the day turned to tragedy as a helicopter accident took the lives of the pilot and Mr. Gentry. No words can describe the sadness that the Flying W employees feel for the families.”

Gentry is survived by his wife and two daughters.

