Trisha Yearwood Personally Thanks Dr. Fauci Before Receiving 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

Garth Brooks was honored as a 2021 Kennedy Center Honoree over the weekend, which means that he and wife Trisha Yearwood both attended a ceremony celebrating this year's selected group. Dr. Anthony Fauci was also in attendance, and Yearwood got the chance to personally thank the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for all the work he has done regarding COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the country singer shared a photo of herself and Dr. Fauci dressed up for an event, and Yearwood shared in her caption that their meeting happened just before she received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "Yesterday I received my second vaccine shot," she wrote. "Over the weekend, the opportunity to meet Dr. Fauci and thank him in person was not lost of me. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, don’t hesitate to reach out to your medical professional, ask questions, and see what option is right for you. xo." Yearwood ended her post by sharing, "PS: I almost asked him to sign my vaccination card!"

Yearwood was diagnosed with COVID-19 in February and shared in March that she had tested negative. She posted about getting her first vaccine shot early this month, writing on social media that she was feeling grateful to have gotten the shot. In April, she told Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she had not yet regained her sense of taste and smell and that "food is kind of different right now." At the time, it had been around eight weeks since the Georgia native first lost the two senses, and she explained that eating was now a different experience for her. "It's really weird, I think this is how normal people eat," she joked. "They eat when they’re hungry, this is my theory, and then they stop when they’re full. It's weird!"

“It’s so much about taste and smell and if you can’t smell you don’t really [crave]," she continued. "You just don't. So now it’s all about texture, I can tell if something’s spicy… that’s about it. Lots of hot sauce." Clarkson exclaimed, "They say it comes back, right?" "They do say it does, Kelly," replied Yearwood, who hosts her Food Network show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen, and is getting ready to release a new cookbook. "I mean I have this whole cooking show, so."