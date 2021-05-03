Trisha Yearwood Receives COVID-19 Vaccine After Contracting the Virus

✖

Trisha Yearwood is the latest star to share their COVID-19 vaccine selfie, revealing on Instagram over the weekend that she got her first dose of the two-part vaccine. The country singer shared a snap of herself smiling at the camera under a mask that read "Stay safe" as a health care worker gave her a shot in her left arm.

"This #EveryGirl finally got her first dose of the vaccine!" Yearwood wrote. "To all who made this day possible, thank you. xo #grateful." "Congratulations and well-done!" commented Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Hoda Kotb wrote, "Gooooo trisha." Last week, Yearwood appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and opened up about her experience with COVID-19, sharing that she is still missing her sense of taste and smell after first noticing the change "about five days in" to her having the virus when husband Garth Brooks made her coffee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood)

"I'm like, 'I love you, but this is weak coffee,'" she recalled to host Kelly Clarkson. "It was just like that." It's since been around eight weeks, and Yearwood explained that eating is now a different experience for her. "It's really weird, I think this is how normal people eat," she joked. "They eat when they’re hungry, this is my theory, and then they stop when they’re full. It's weird!"

“It’s so much about taste and smell and if you can’t smell you don’t really [crave]," she continued. "You just don't. So now it’s all about texture, I can tell if something’s spicy… that’s about it. Lots of hot sauce." Clarkson exclaimed, "They say it comes back, right?" "They do say it does, Kelly," Yearwood replied. "I mean I have this whole cooking show, so."

The 56-year-old stars on her Food Network show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen, and is currently preparing to release a new cookbook this fall. She explained that when she's cooking now, she asks Brooks for his input. "I love to cook, so now when I cook I just ask Garth, 'Tell me if it needs more salt and pepper,'" she said. "It’s the weirdest thing."

Yearwood and Brooks live on a farm in Tennessee together and Brooks did not test positive for COVID-19, prompting his wife to tell Clarkson, "He’s an alien and I think we’ve proved this." She added that her husband has also gotten vaccinated and "didn't have any [side effects], not even a sore arm." "He's just not normal," she joked.