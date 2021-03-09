✖

After testing positive for COVID-19 in February, Trisha Yearwood is officially "COVID negative," sharing the news with fans on social media on Monday. The country singer returned to Instagram and Facebook with a selfie. She held up a copy of her latest cookbook, the upcoming Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family.

"Don’t they say good news comes in 3s??!!" she began her caption, sharing that her first piece of news was her negative diagnosis. "I got the official news that I am covid negative. Thank you all for your love, support messages and sweet tweets!" Yearwood told fans, using her second point to praise her husband, Garth Brooks. "My incredible husband is literally Superman and never got covid - but still took all the precautions to keep everyone we know and love safe!" she wrote.

Yearwood also told fans that she could "finally share with you the cover of my new cookbook Trisha’s Kitchen." "Garth said, good news begets good news, let’s share it with the world today and spread the love!" she concluded. "I [love] you all so much! Xo"

The 56-year-old received several supportive comments, including some from her famous friends like Martina McBride, who wrote, "So glad you’re well! Beautiful cover!" Leslie Jordan commented, "Congratulations and but most importantly, I am happy you are both safe and healthy." Trisha's Kitchen will be released on Sept. 28 and is currently available for pre-order.

Brooks originally announced his wife's diagnosis in a statement in February, sharing that he had tested negative but was quarantining with Yearwood, who had been diagnosed as "on her way out of the tunnel." "Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together," he said at the time, adding that he will be out of the spotlight, which includes pausing his weekly Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G, "for a little while."

"Anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together," Brooks continued, praising his wife as "tough." "She’s stronger than me," he said, inviting fans to send his wife their positive thoughts and prayers. "If anyone asks, that's what you can do for her. That’s what I’m doing."