Trisha Yearwood Supports American Cancer Society With ‘Every Girl’ Album (Exclusive)

Trisha Yearwood is using her latest Every Girl album to support a cause that is important to her, the American Cancer Society. Yearwood, who lost her own mother, Gwen, in 2011 following a lengthy battle with cancer, is partnering with JCPenney to donate two dollars from the sale of each album to the American Cancer Society, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is in October.

In honor of the generous effort, Yearwood also hosted a luncheon in her home just outside of Nashville for women who are currently battling or have overcome their cancer battle.

“JCPenney and I have teamed together for the second time – I did this a couple years ago – to host a brunch for women who are going through or surviving breast cancer,” Yearwood told PopCulture.com from inside her house. “JCPenney does this great breast cancer awareness campaign in association with the American Cancer Society and I’m just honored to be a part of it.”

Yearwood hopes the campaign encourages people to both buy the album and support a worthwhile cause.

“It’s wonderful,” Yearwood said. “You get a chance to do something good with your buying the record, so it’s cool.”

Every Girl is Yearwood’s first album of new material in 12 years, ever since Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love was released in 2007. The length of time, Yearwood promises, was unintentional, and due at least in part to joining Garth Brooks on his massive World Tour, which wrapped up at the end of 2017.

“I didn’t mean to,” maintained the singer when discussing the length of time between records. “I was on this tour with my husband which was almost a four-year tour, and when I wasn’t on tour with Garth I was filming the cooking show in this house. Life just goes by. I looked up one day and so much time had passed. So last year, 2018, I actually made two albums. I made an album of standards called Let’s Be Frank, and then I started working on the country record.

“I’m so excited it’s finally here,” she continued. “And I realized through all the things that I do that I love, that I love, music is what feeds my soul and I wasn’t doing that, so I needed to get in the studio. It was really cathartic for me and it’s really what I believe I’m supposed to be doing. So I will not wait 12 years again, I promise.”

Purchase Every Girl by visiting TrishaYeawood.com. More information on the American Cancer Society can be found on their website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Desiree Navarro