Trisha Yearwood Stunned by ‘Every Girl in This Town’ Success: ‘I’m a Woman and I’m 55’

When Trisha Yearwood released “Every Girl in This Town,” from her latest Every Girl album, she had no aspirations of chart placement or radio success. So no one is more stunned than Yearwood to see the single continue to make its way up the charts, inching close to the Top 25.

“I had no expectation of what was gonna happen with it,” Yearwood told ABC Audio. “And would we even have a single at radio? Because I’m a woman and I’m 55 and I really just didn’t know what to expect.”

The song, which is a female empowerment anthem, is one that country music listeners –– women and men –– were clearly ready to hear.

“So I think it’s made it such a wonderful kind of icing on the cake to see the success, and see women and girls relating to it,” Yearwood noted. “Because it just tells us it’s okay to be however you are, whatever that looks like. And we need to hear that message.”

“Every Girl in This Town” is one of 14 songs on her latest project, which was her first release of original tunes in 12 years.

“There was a freedom in making this record,” Yearwood told PopCulture.com. “I think we talked before about not feeling any pressure. A lot of that, you put pressure on yourself as an artist. Like, ‘Okay, I want to get played on the radio,’ or, ‘I want to sell records,’ or, ‘I want to make sure that this is successful.’ I didn’t feel any of that pressure and I don’t know if it’s because I’ve been doing this for 28 years. I just didn’t have an expectation of what those things would be, but I knew that I loved the music.

“That’s really what you’re supposed to do as an artist,” she continued. “You’re supposed to find songs that move you and then let the rest of it take care of itself. I think I’m the most settled. I’m a Virgo so I’m kind of controlling, and I always tend to want to change things after the fact, but I wouldn’t change a note on this record and I love the songs, so I’m happy that it’s now out in the world for everybody else to decide what they think about it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Brett Carlsen