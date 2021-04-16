Trisha Yearwood Says Her and Garth Brooks' Marriage 'Can Be Difficult'

✖

Like any couple, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have their share of disagreements, but they've only come out stronger. Yearwood discussed her marriage with Us Weekly this week, explaining that her and Brooks' strong personalities can cause them to clash at times.

"We're both very much alphas. We’re both very independent people who run our own ships," she said. "And sometimes when two people are driving two big ships, it can be difficult." Yearwood added that before the pandemic, she and Brooks were "together all the time." "We really are a couple who got married to be together," the Georgia native said. "So we don't spend that much time apart anyway, so the pandemic wasn't a huge change, but it was enough that there was really nowhere to go. There's really no way to go, 'I'm just gonna go get my nails done.' There was no getting away."

"So for us I think it was kind of navigating, how do we stay alphas, stay independent, do our own thing, feel like we run our own lives, but be a couple," she continued. "It’s a balance. It's a balance where sometimes one person is running the ship and sometimes the other person is and sometimes you’re going to butt heads." Yearwood joked, "Honestly, I was perfect and he had all the work to do."

The couple has been married for 15 years, and Yearwood shared that she thinks "it's better now than ever." "I was always the person in relationships, when things got difficult, I was really happy to just bail," she recalled. "I was good at that. So this situation, it's not an option, because this is the love of my life. So you sit down and you talk it through, and that gets you better when you get to the other side."

The 56-year-old also praised her husband, revealing that "There are things that he does that kind of drive me nuts, but they're not bad." He really is, at the end of the day, even when I'm mad at him, he listens. Even when I think he's not listening to me, he is," she said. "He's kind, he's very generous, and he's very thoughtful. He's always thinking about other people."

"I don't think I'm not a nice person, but compared to him, he thinks about things... it's challenged me to try to be less selfish and to really think outside myself more, because that's how he is," she added. "He really is pretty great."