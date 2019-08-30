Trisha Yearwood Refutes Midland’s Mark Wystrach’s Claim That Garth Brooks Is His Wedding Singer

Midland lead singer Mark Wystrach announced his engagement earlier this year to Tyler Haney, and is now deep into wedding planning. One thing Wystrach still might need to find is a wedding singer, since Trisha Yearwood is refuting his claims that her husband, Garth Brooks, is singing at his wedding.

“Garth is playing at my wedding. He’s offered to be the house band at my wedding,” Wystrach told PEOPLE. “This is now like the seventh interview I’ve said that Garth is going to be playing at my wedding.”

Yearwood watched the video where Wystrach maintained Brooks would be performing, admitting that that scenario was highly unlikely.

“He could keep wishing, I’m just saying,” Yearwood said. “There’s probably a really good Garth impersonator that would be happy to play at the wedding. These guys are awesome. I run into them everywhere and they’re great guys and have great senses of humor. I doubt – we did play a lot of weddings back in the day. Garth and I both, before we ever moved to Nashville, played [for] our friends; we sang at a lot of weddings. But our fees a little higher now.”

Yearwood has plenty on her mind besides worrying if Brooks is singing at a wedding. The 54-year-old just released her latest album, Every Girl, which includes a duet with her famous husband. But more than just singing on a track, Yearwood reveals Brooks was very involved in the recording of all of the songs on the project.

“I don’t go babysit him when he’s making a record and vice versa,” Yearwood told ABC Radio. “But when I was getting ready to do this standards record… I was nervous… and I said ‘You have to go with me. I need you. I need to be able to look at you and see you in the room.’”

“And he cried,” she continued. “I’m like, ‘You can’t cry while I’m singing, because I have to keep it together, you know, while I’m singing!’ But I cried too because it was such a dream come true.”

Every Girl also includes collaborations with Kelly Clarkson, Don Henley and Patty Loveless. The debut single from Every Girl, “Every Girl in This Town,” is rapidly climbing the charts at radio. Yearwood will launch her Every Girl on Tour on Oct. 13 in Atlanta, Georgia. Find dates, and purchase Every Girl, by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Frazer Harrison