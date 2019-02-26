Trisha Yearwood Shares Progress on Upcoming Country Album

Trisha Yearwood’s Let’s Be Frank album, a cover of Frank Sinatra songs, is only a few months old, but she reveals another record is already in the works. Yearwood, whose last collection of new songs, Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love, was released in 2007, is – finally – almost ready for fans to hear a new set of tunes.

“Everything is recorded, we are just doing that last checklist of things like adding harmonies and things are almost ready to mix.” Yearwood told Music Row. “I’m already chomping at the bit to release this country album. It definitely reminded me that as much as I love all the things that I get to do that are entertainment-related – I don’t do anything I don’t love — but music feeds my soul.”

Yearwood has certainly been busy, even though she wasn’t releasing music. The 54-year-old spent the last three years touring with her husband, Garth Brooks, on his World Tour. She also hosts the Emmy-winning cooking show on the Food Network, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, and is the author of several cookbooks, including Trisha’s Table. But after working on her next, still-untitled project, Yearwood found something in her life that had been missing, until now.

“I’m not going to let that much time pass before I make another record because it’s something that brings me so much fulfillment,” Yearwood vowed. “It’s something I need to do for myself but hopefully other people will like it.”

Let’s Be Frank includes 11 covers of Sinatra classics,like “Come Fly With Me” and “Over the Rainbow,” along with one original, “For the Last Time,” which Yearwood wrote with her adoring husband.

“I don’t call myself a writer and I came up with a title — For the First Time I’m in Love for the Last Time,” Yearwood recalled. “I just think that about [Brooks] and I didn’t know what to do with that line. He showed me why he’s in all the Hall of Fames — he started singing this melody that is from another era and we just wrote it without having a plan at all for it, but I ended up playing it for [producer Don Was]. I never intended to have an original song on the album, but this is kind of in that vein.

“While I would never put myself up against these iconic writers,” she added, “it was nice to have something that it didn’t feel weird to play that song in the collection of these other songs.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Desiree Navarro