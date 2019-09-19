Trisha Yearwood Plans to Put Garth Brooks to Work on Her Every Girl Tour (Exclusive)

When Trisha Yearwood embarks on her Every Girl Tour on Oct. 13, she is returning to her favorite venues, theaters, instead of the massive arenas she performed with her husband, Garth Brooks, on their lengthy World Tour, which wrapped up at the end of 2017. But while Brooks doesn’t have any official role on the Every Girl Tour, he insists he is joining her on the road, even though Yearwood isn’t sure logistically how it will all work out.

“I’m like, ‘How’s this going to work? When I go on tour with him, I can kind of disappear in the woodwork, but we’re playing theaters,” Yearwood told PopCulture.com. “I’m not really sure. He is invited, but we will see if that actually happens or not. If he’s back there I’m going to make him steam clothes and get me tea and stuff.”

It was Brooks who hinted last year that his wife would be hitting the road, where he would happily watch her perform from the sidelines.

“I’m half of a human being,” Brooks told PopCulture.com and other media. “Trisha Yearwood is the other half. She gave me three and a half years of her life to go do what I wanted to do. If she wants to tour, she wants to do however many dates, I should be there with her. So I think I’ll spend a lot of the next three years backstage, hoping that my wife is having the time of her life, because that’s just going to make it better for me any time.”

Yearwood’s latest Every Girl album, her first record of new material in 12 years, includes the hit single, “Every Girl in This Town,” which is currently nearing the Top 20. It’s part of an almost never-ending list of accolades, that includes cookbook author, Grand Ole Opry member, her own Trisha’s Southern Kitchen cooking show, and millions of albums sold – but she isn’t done yet.

“I have never been the ‘Where do you see yourself in five years’ person,” admitted Yearwood. “I’ve always been open to whatever opportunities come. I’m sitting here with a lot of things happening in my life that I never put on paper to say I wanted to do. Music was definitely on the list from five years old, but everything else has been the opportunities that have come my way, so I really don’t know.

“There’s probably something out there that I haven’t done yet and it will come my way and I’ll decide if I want to do it,” she continued. “I’m in a place where I feel that I have the luxury of picking the things that I think I’ll enjoy and I say no to a lot of stuff, and I say yes to the things I think will be fun.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Tony Barson