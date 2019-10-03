Trisha Yearwood to Perform 3 Shows With the Nashville Symphony

Trisha Yearwood will celebrate the release of her Every Girl album by performing three shows with the iconic Nashville Symphony. The shows, which kick off on Thursday, Oct. 3 and run through Saturday, Oct. 5, will take place at Music City’s famed Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

“I’m really excited about the Schermerhorn because I get to marry the two albums I made last year in one show,” Yearwood shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “The Let’s Be Frank album, to be able to kick off and sing those songs live, I’m so excited. And then to be able to kick into the Every Girl album and the songs that people hopefully grew up on that they know, in Nashville, at home, and to do it three nights in a row. I’m really excited about that.

“That’s just going to kick it all off within about, I think it’s a 22-city tour, all East Coast,” she added. “We’ll see how that goes. I’ll take a nap in January and then maybe we’ll hit the West Coast.”

The 55-year-old previously toured with her husband Garth Brooks, on his massive World Tour, which wrapped up at the end of 2017. For her own upcoming Every Girl on Tour, Brooks says he is joining her on the road, although Yearwood isn’t quite sure how that will work.

“I’m like, ‘How’s this going to work?’ When I go on tour with him, I can kind of disappear in the woodwork, but we’re playing theaters,” Yearwood told PopCulture.com. “I’m not really sure. He is invited, but we will see if that actually happens or not. If he’s back there I’m going to make him steam clothes and get me tea and stuff.”

Yearwood, who will host the CMA Country Christmas TV special later this year, might add more tour dates, but after that, she’s happily unsure what her plans might be.

“I have never been the ‘Where do you see yourself in five years’ person,” Yearwood acknowledged. “I’ve always been open to whatever opportunities come. I’m sitting here with a lot of things happening in my life that I never put on paper to say I wanted to do. Music was definitely on the list from five years old, but everything else has been the opportunities that have come my way, so I really don’t know.

“There’s probably something out there that I haven’t done yet and it will come my way and I’ll decide if I want to do it,” she continued. “I’m in a place where I feel that I have the luxury of picking the things that I think I’ll enjoy and I say no to a lot of stuff, and I say yes to the things I think will be fun.”

Find a list of all of Yearwood’s upcoming shows by visiting her website.

