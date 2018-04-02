Trisha Yearwood Launches ‘Trisha’s Take 5’ on The Garth Channel on SiriusXM

Trisha Yearwood is launching her own show, Trisha’s Take 5 on The Garth Channel on SiriusXM! The singer reveals she will host the weekly show, picking four songs to go along with a theme, and allowing listeners to pick the fifth one.

“I’m so excited to share my favorite music with SiriusXM listeners, and I’m honored to host my own show on Garth’s SiriusXM channel,” Yearwood says in a statement. “I love The Garth Channel because it explores such diverse music. No artist is influenced by just one genre of music. But of all the great voices you’ll hear on The Garth Channel, I’m most excited about including the voice of the listener on Trisha’s Take 5.”

“I have been lucky enough to be best friends with Trisha Yearwood for over 20 years now,” Brooks continued. “I have found everything I have done gets better when Trisha is added. Her addition to SiriusXM is no exception. The Garth Channel just got better.”

Yearwood is no stranger to the hosting format, although she is usually in front of a camera instead of behind a microphone. Since 2012, she has hosted the Emmy-winning Trisha’s Southern Kitchen on the Food Network. But if her husband had his way, she would soon also be known as the next inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“[The] greatest female vocalist this town has seen is Trisha Yearwood,” Brooks told PopCulture.com, after the couple announced the names of this year’s inductees. “Love to see her name in here. I said, ‘You’ll be in here one day. She goes, ‘I just hope, if it happens, that we’re alive.’ I said, ‘I hope you are. It’ll be the greatest day of your career, when they get to call your name.’ Just love her to death.”

Trisha’s Take 5 kicks off on Monday, April 2, with Auto-Pilot as the theme, featuring songs like Prince’s “Little Red Corvette” and “Fast Car” by Tracy Champman, among others.

The show will air Mondays at 5:00 pm ET on The Garth Channel, SiriusXM channel 55 and through the SiriusXM app. The weekly show will rebroadcast on Wednesdays at 1:00 pm ET, Fridays at 9:00 am ET, Saturdays at 3:00 pm ET and Sundays at 8:00 pm ET.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Garth Brooks