Trisha Yearwood ‘Most Improved Player’ on Garth Brooks’ World Tour

Trisha Yearwood says she isn’t an emotional person, but she admits she’s been shedding more than a few tears over the last couple weeks. The reason? The end of the three-year World Tour, headlined by her husband Garth Brooks, which wraps up this weekend, with the final two shows tonight and tomorrow night, Dec. 22 and 23 in Nashville, Tenn.

“I’m like, ‘I’m gonna cry. What is happening?’” Yearwood shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I think it’s that we are tired. It’s been a lot, it’s been intense, but it has been such a special — it’s been its own little bubble of a tour with a group of people that have, between the two of us, with combined bands and crews, have known each other for 25 years.

“We’re trying not to make eye contact ’cause we’re all so emotional,” she adds. “I think, just ’cause we all realize, in a good way, this is an event that we will look back on and go, ‘That was amazing what happened there. Those three years were something that was really special.’”

Yearwood joked that she is more of a small venue artist than an arena performer, even though she’s definitely held her own on stage, performing before thousands and thousands of adoring fans night after night. Still, the Georgia native insists she couldn’t do what she does without Brooks

“It’s Garth 101,” Yearwood explains. “He has been so wonderful. I am really comfortable in a theater. I’m comfortable where my show is like this: if you’re in the back row, and you say something, we could have a conversation. And I didn’t know how to transfer that to the back row [in an arena].”

Yearwood may not have known how to command a stage in the beginning, but by now she’s a seasoned pro.

“He said, ‘I’m gonna help you. We’re gonna use this video screen to make it more interactive for fans,’” Yearwood recalls. “I love the way he lights the crowd so you can make eye contact with people way back in the back. And I learned that a gesture, that on a theater is six inches wide, has to be the full length of your arms wide. And I used to feel really weird doing my arm way out here, and now it’s nothing.”

“He is the entertainer of a lifetime,” Yearwood adds with a laugh, “but I’m the most improved player, ’cause I have gotten better.”

Yearwood, who also hosts her own cooking show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, on the Food Network, plans to work on a new album in 2018, after getting some much-needed rest.