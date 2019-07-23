Trisha Yearwood and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Become Fast Friends at Garth Brooks Show

Trisha Yearwood couldn’t be happier with her new friend, and the feeling seems mutual. The country music icon had the chance to meet Facebook COO and best-selling author Sheryl Sandberg, while Sandberg and her boyfriend, Tom Bernthal, attended Garth Brooks‘ stadium show in Idaho, and the two quickly hit it off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheryl Sandberg (@sherylsandberg) on Jul 22, 2019 at 9:18am PDT

Sandberg posted about their encounter on social media, praising Yearwood and her latest single, “Every Girl in This Town.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was lucky enough to meet @TrishaYearwood this past weekend and learn all about her upcoming album, Every Girl,” Sandberg posted. “Her new single, ‘Every Girl in This Town,’ celebrates being a girl with a dream and believing in yourself. ‘Stretching for stars on our tip toe hearts…Trying to get our big dreams off the ground…Like every girl in this town.’ ⁣

⁣

“And the song — which Trisha calls an anthem for women — makes clear to her fans that there will be ups and downs along the way and that’s OK.,’” she continued. “Trisha is an outspoken champion for girls and women, not only in country music, but across the entertainment industry. I am honored and excited to call her a new friend.”

Yearwood also spoke out about their new friendship on Instagram as well, lauding Sandberg’s posotive spirit.

“#EveryGirl has dreams,” Yearwood said. “I feel so lucky to have grown up (debatable!) to see mine come true every day! @sherylsandberg, it was a joy to meet you! Your positive energy is contagious.”

Yearwood determined to celebrate women across all walks of life with the video for “Every Girl in This Town,” which she used to drive home the important message of the song.

“I think no matter your age, race, religion, sexual preference, job, physical limitations, etc., we are all girls, or women who were once little girls, and we all had dreams,” explained the singer. “We can all relate to being those little girls with the world in front of them. It looks different for all of us. And that’s as it should be. We’re all every girl, whatever that looks like for you.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/sherylsandberg