Trisha Yearwood Celebrates Women With ‘Every Girl in This Town’ Video

Trisha Yearwood just released the music video for her anthemic new single, “Every Girl in This Town.” The video shows Yearwood, along with plenty of other women, starring in Yearwood’s first music video in 11 years. Although the women represent all walks of life, celebrating different ages, races and ethnicities, Yearwood had a personal connection with most of them.

“A lot of the women and girls are family and friends of mine,” Yearwood told CMT. “All of the women ‘cast’ were friends of the director and team. And then they did an excellent job going out and getting some awesome gals throughout Nashville showing how they are every girl. The iPhone videos were all friends and family.”

Yearwood intentionally sought out a diverse group of females to illustrate the message of “Every Girl in This Town.”

“I think no matter your age, race, religion, sexual preference, job, physical limitations, etc., we are all girls, or women who were once little girls, and we all had dreams,” explained the singer. “We can all relate to being those little girls with the world in front of them. It looks different for all of us. And that’s as it should be. We’re all every girl, whatever that looks like for you.”

The 54-year-old used a female director, Blythe Thomas, to shoot the video, hoping to find a way for both women and men to connect to the message of “Every Girl in This Town.”

“I hope people who see this will find themselves in the lyric and maybe see themselves in somebody in the video,” Yearwood explained. “I want young girls to hear this song and believe they can be whoever they want to be, and that however that looks is okay. I also want boys and men to hear this song and see someone they love. I want them to see their every girl in the video, and love her and support her dreams.”

“Every Girl in This Town” quickly landed in the Top 40 on the charts – a fact that stunned the superstar.

“I probably shouldn’t say this, but I’m very surprised to be one of the women that’s on the radio right now,” Yearwood recently told PopCulture.com and other media. “I’m really excited about it. Honestly, I didn’t set out to make a certain kind of record. I didn’t set out to do any kind of anything except find songs that I love.

“When I started this project about a year ago, I had no expectation except that I want to enjoy myself in the studio,” she continued. “This is one of the first songs I heard and I just loved it. I didn’t have a plan.”

“Every Girl in This Town” is from her upcoming Every Girl album, out on August 30. Download the single on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Brett Carlsen