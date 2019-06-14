Trisha Yearwood Announces ‘Every Girl on Tour’ Dates

Trisha Yearwood is hitting the road!

On Friday, Yearwood announced her Every Girl on Tour dates, with the trek marking the first time in five years that Yearwood has toured solo.

“I can’t wait to take my tour solo for the first time in five years!” Yearwood said in a statement. “I’ve been absolutely overwhelmed by the positive response to ‘Every Girl in This Town,’ and, as enthusiastic as folks are about my new music and the upcoming tour, I don’t think there is anyone more excited than me.”

Yearwood’s tour announcement follows the release of her single “Every Girl in This Town,” which she recently performed during CMA Fest in Nashville. The star is also preparing to release an album later this year. The full-length studio album will be Yearwood’s first since 2007’s Heaven Heartache and the Power of Love.

The tour will kick off on Oct. 3 with three nights at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center, during which Yearwood will perform with the Nashville Symphony. She’ll then travel to cities including Atlanta, Chicago and New York before wrapping things up with a run of shows in Florida that ends in Naples on Dec. 8.

The Trisha’s Southern Kitchen host previously toured with husband Garth Brooks on Brooks’ astronomically successful North American tour from 2014-2017.

Tickets for Yearwood’s tour go on sale on June 21 at 10 a.m. local time on the singer’s website, and a fan club pre-sale starts on June 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

See Yearwood’s full list of tour dates below:

Oct. 3 — Nashville, TN — Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Oct. 4 — Nashville, TN — Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Oct. 5 — Nashville, TN — Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Oct. 13 — Atlanta, GA — Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Oct. 24 — Carmel, IN — The Center for the Performing Arts – The Palladium

Oct. 2 — St. Louis, MO — Stifel Theatre

Oct. 26 — Cincinnati, OH — Taft Theatre

Oct. 27 — Cleveland, OH — Playhouse Square – KeyBank State Theatre

Nov. 2 — Tulsa, OK — Brady Theater

Nov. 3 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre

Nov. 4 — Fort Worth, TX — Bass Performance Hall

Nov. 7 — Chicago, IL — The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 8 — Milwaukee, WI — Riverside Theater

Nov. 9 — Minneapolis, MN — Orpheum Theatre

Nov. — New York, NY — Town Hall Theatre

Nov. 22 — Boston, MA — Wilbur Theatre

Nov. 23 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 24 — Glenside, PA — Keswick Theatre

Dec. 4 — Melbourne, FL — Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

Dec. 5 — Fort Lauderdale, FL — Parker Playhouse

Dec. 6 — Clearwater, FL — Ruth Eckerd Hall

Dec. 7 — Jacksonville, FL — Florida Theatre

Dec. 8 — Naples , FL — Artis-Naples – Hayes Hall

Photo Credit: Getty / Brett Carlsen