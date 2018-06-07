Travis Tritt Joins Shania Twain, Jake Owen in ‘Real Country’ TV Show

Travis Tritt is joining Shania Twain and Jake Owen in the upcoming reality TV show, Real Country. The 55-year-old will join Twain and Owen in hand-picking solo artists, duos and trios, vying for the chance to perform in the grand finale, and be named one of country music’s breakout acts.

NBC/Universal has asked me to join @ShaniaTwain and @jakeowen as the third and final judge for the upcoming tv show “Real Country” premiering this Fall on the USA Network! This 8 episode talent competition will seek to find and advise the next breakout act in country music. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) June 7, 2018

“NBC/Universal has asked me to join @ShaniaTwain and @jakeowen as the third and final judge for the upcoming tv show “Real Country” premiering this Fall on the USA Network!” Twitt reveals. “This 8 episode talent competition will seek to find and advise the next breakout act in country music.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

For Tritt, the role is a dream come true.

“I’ve been influenced by so many amazing country music artists in my career, and the key to longevity is using those influences as inspiration to become something unique,” Tritt says in a statement. “I’ve never been shy about how I feel about country music so I can’t wait to join Real Country to share my experiences and thoughts. Like I always say … if you don’t want my opinion don’t ask me a question.”

Tritt rose to fame in 1989 with the release of “Country Club,” a Top 10 hit that was the title of his freshman album, released on Warner Bros. Records. The Georgia native went on to release 15 albums, more than 30 charting singles and collected numerous awards. Tritt’s latest project is a live 2-disc CD and DVD, titled A Man and His Guitar – Live From The Franklin Theatre, released in 2016.

“It’s been an incredible year for me, releasing my new album and coming back to country music,” says Twain of appearing on Real Country (quote via Variety). “I feel it’s time for me to add my own support in finding our greatest undiscovered talent. It’s beyond thrilling to be leading the charge with Real Country, and I’m on a mission to find artists who will keep country music diverse and dynamic. The kind of diversity that inspired all of us.”

“Country music truly seems to be the healing factor in a lot of people’s lives,” adds Owen. “I will always be grateful for music, whether I’m performing or listening, and I want to encourage up-and-coming artists to tell their stories, find their audiences and make their mark in country music with the same guidance that artists have given to me throughout my journey.”

Real Country will soon begin filming in Nashville. Singers interested in auditioning can visit RealCountry.com, or email RealCountry@castingduo.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/realtravistritt