Tracy Lawrence’s Future Includes Movies, Music and ‘Massive’ Hit Song

Tracy Lawrence has seen, and done, plenty since his debut Sticks and Stones album was released in 1991. As Lawrence looks back on his life and career, he isn’t about to wax nostalgic over his successes, or things he would have done differently.

“It’s a double edged sword,” Lawrence tells PopCulture.com. “I just had my 50th birthday, and I jokingly say that if I’d known I was going to live this long I would have taken better care of myself, but that’s bullsh–. I would have partied harder. Absolutely. I think I would have done it twice as hard.”

Lawrence included several younger artists on his recent Good Ole Days album, including Dustin Lynch, Luke Combs and Kellie Pickler. But while Lawrence has certainly had more experience than the new generation of rising stars, Lawrence says his advice to them would have nothing to do with performing.

“I think there are some things that you wish you had better counsel on,” explains Lawrence. “Start planning your retirement earlier. Be very cautious about the people that are around you because there’s a balance between having people that try to put you inside that bubble and people that really want to help you find a balance between career and life. And that’s a really hard thing to do. I see a lot of my younger friends that are starting off, that are having success, it’s really easy to isolate yourself from the outside world and forget where you come from. You really have to fight for all of that.

“It’s an easy thing to lose control of and then you wake up, 20 years have gone by and you absolutely are trapped in this compound of a house that you’re financially capable of building,” he continues. “And then you really stop living. Stay in touch with people from your early life. Keep making priority time to spend time with them.”

Lawrence has certainly worked hard enough that he could at least consider slowing down, maybe enjoying a few more vacations, or at least more time off. But the tunesmith says he is always dreaming up ways to build his career.

“I still want to do some things in the movies,” he shares. “I got a couple movie opportunities that just came to me. Some low budget stuff but some things to get my foot in the door, and dabble in it a little bit. I just still think that there’s more than I want to do on a creative level. I still haven’t written that song, I haven’t written that song for me yet, that’s massive.

“I still want to write that song and as I move forward with my next full production album,” he adds. “I’m going to write really heavy this year. I’ve got a lot of writing focus on the books already. I want to hit that lick, I want to knock one out of the park. Creativity’s fun. I enjoy it.”

