Trace Adkins Mourns Loss of Nashville Songwriter

Songwriter Kenny Beard passed away from natural causes on Sunday, Oct. 1, Music Row reports.

Beard, a prominent songwriter on music row, wrote multiple songs for Trace Adkins including “The Rest Of Mine,” “Big Time” and “Brown Chicken, Brown Cow,” as well as Tracy Lawrence’s songs “As Any Fool Can See,” “My Second Home,” “If The World Had A Front Porch,” and “Is That A Tear.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He also wrote many other songs including Aaron Tippin’s “Where The Stars and Stripes and Eagle Fly” and Jeff Bates’ “The Love Song.”

Beard moved from Louisiana to Nashville in 1986, and also worked as a music manager and record producer.

“KB was a loving husband, devoted father, accomplished songwriter, unlicensed therapist to many, music manager, record producer, friend, and ‘Yoda’ to most,” Beard’s obituary reads. “Kenny spent his life loving God, friends, and family to the fullest.”

After hearing of Beard’s death, Adkins used Twitter to share his thoughts.

“I’m heartbroken,” he wrote.

Beard’s funeral services will be held on Oct. 6 in Mt. Juliet, TN.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com