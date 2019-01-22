Trace Adkins Announces Don’t Stop Tour

Trace Adkins fans are in luck! The singer is hitting the road on his own Don’t Stop Tour, kicking off on Feb. 9, with his first stop at the popular San Antonio Rodeo.

“I’m excited to get back on the road,” Adkins said in a statement. “I am loading up the buses and bringing my band, a new set and new music to my Don’t Stop Tour 2019 and I’m looking forward to seeing the fans again this year and feeling the energy they bring to each and every show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Adkins’ last studio album, Something’s Going On, was released in 2017. The record contained the singles, “Watered Down,” and “Still a Soldier.” He also starred in the hit movie, I Can Only Imagine, opposite Dennis Quaid.

Adkins will be spending much of at least the first part of the year on the road. The 57-year-old is also once again joining Blake Shelton on Shelton’s Friends & Heroes Tour, where Adkins will share opening act duties with Lauren Alaina, John Anderson and the Bellamy Brothers.

Find a list of all of Adkins’ shows on his Don’t Stop Tour below. More information can be found at TraceAdkins.com.

Trace Adkins’ Don’t Stop Tour Dates:

February 9 – San Antonio Rodeo – San Antonio, TX*

April 4 – Bologna Performing Arts Center – Cleveland, MS*

April 5 – IP Casino – Biloxi, MS

April 6 – Oxford Performing Arts Center – Oxford, AL*

April 11 – Country Thunder – Florence, AZ*

April 12 – Peppermill Concert Hall – West Wendover, NV*

April 13 – Peppermill Concert Hall – West Wendover, NV*

April 27 – Pearl River Resort – Choctaw, MS

May 3 – Suwannee River Jam – Live Oak, FL*

May 17 – Effingham Performance Center – Effingham, IL*

May 18 – J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts – St. Louis, MO*

May 19 – Niswonger Performing Arts Center – Greeneville, TN*

May 24 – Shooting Star Casino – Mahnomen, MN

May 25 – Prairie Knights Casino & Resort – Fort Yates, ND

May 26 – Tree Town Country Music Fest – Forest City, IA*

June 13 – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Tulsa, OK

June 15 – Kansas Star Casino – Mulvane, KS

June 20 – The Paramount Huntington – Huntington, NY

June 21 – Penn’s Peak – Jim Thorpe, PA

June 22 – Hollywood Casino – Charles Town, WV*

June 27 – Country USA – Oshkosh, WI*

June 28 – Jack Cincinnati Casino – Cincinnati, OH

July 2 – San Diego County Fair – Del Mar, CA

July 3 – Alameda County Fair – Pleasanton, CA

July 5 – LRS Music Festival – Paulina, OR*

July 6 – Montbleu Resort Casino – Stateline, NV

July 10 – America First Event Center – Cedar City, UT

July 12 – Chumash Casino – Santa Ynez, CA

July 18 – Great Jones County Fair – Monticello, IA*

July 20 – Country Thunder – Twin Lakes, WI*

July 26 – Shawnee Bluff Vineyard – Eldon, MO*

July 27 – United Wireless Arena – Dodge City, KS

July 28 – Paramount Theater – Denver, CO

July 30 – Sweetwater County Fair – Rock Springs, WY

July 31 – Montana State Fair – Great Falls, MT

August 3 – Inn of the Mountain Gods – Mescalero, NM

August 17 – Chase County Fair – Imperial, NE

August 22 – Genesee County Fair – Mount Morris, MI*

September 10 – Spokane County Interstate Fair – Spokane, WA

September 14 – Blue Gate Theater – Shipshewana, IN

November 13 – Royal Caribbean Poll Deck – Key West, FL*

*Denotes tickets already on sale.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin