Tour Kacey Musgraves' Cozy 90-Year-Old Nashville Home

By Hannah Barnes

Kacey Musgraves is one of many country music stars who call Nashville home, and there were a few years when the singer lived in this 1,293 square-foot house in East Nashville, which she just recently put up for sale. Currently on the market for $359,000, the home was constructed in 1926 and is a classic Nashville build.

The listing describes the home as a "cottage" that "oozes a unique and palatable charm that you can feel radiate out into the street." The modest build is painted in clean bright colors on the inside and outside, with eye-catching teal adding something extra to the door and other outside trim. Inside, there are two bedrooms, one bathroom, an updated kitchen and bath and a screen porch.

The outside

Tucked into lots of landscaping on a residential street, "this home invites you in and makes you want to shelter there forever," according to the listing.

outside1
(Photo: RealTracs MLS / Homes.com)
porch
(Photo: RealTracs MLS / Homes.com)
The living space

The front door leads directly into the living room, which is done in a light gray that continues throughout the home and white trim that keeps the space feeling airy. There's also a brick fireplace, though it's now no longer used, a window on each side allowing plenty of natural light.

iving
(Photo: RealTracs MLS / Homes.com)
living2
(Photo: RealTracs MLS / Homes.com)
The kitchen

The kitchen is updated with new stainless steel appliances and continues the light and bright theme with white cabinets. A dining area between the kitchen and living room provides more space to entertain.

kitchen1
(Photo: RealTracs MLS / Homes.com)
dining
(Photo: RealTracs MLS / Homes.com)
The bedrooms

Both of the home's two bedrooms are a modest size, one with doors that lead into sunroom.

bedroom1
(Photo: RealTracs MLS / Homes.com)
bedroom2
(Photo: RealTracs MLS / Homes.com)
The bathroom

The home's one bathroom is standard fare, and there's also a laundry setup that leads to the back porch.

bathroom
(Photo: RealTracs MLS / Homes.com)
laundry
(Photo: RealTracs MLS / Homes.com)
The sunroom

The home also has a sunroom constructed from salvaged doors with original hardwoods, all painted in a bright, crisp white. A heater makes it the perfect place to cozy up.

sunroom1
(Photo: RealTracs MLS / Homes.com)
sunroom2
(Photo: RealTracs MLS / Homes.com)
The backyard

A screen porch perfect for summer evenings opens onto a yard that houses a detached "she shed"/barn and plenty of greenery.

porch
(Photo: RealTracs MLS / Homes.com)
porch2
(Photo: RealTracs MLS / Homes.com)
backyard
(Photo: RealTracs MLS / Homes.com)
