Tour Kacey Musgraves' Cozy 90-Year-Old Nashville Home
Kacey Musgraves is one of many country music stars who call Nashville home, and there were a few years when the singer lived in this 1,293 square-foot house in East Nashville, which she just recently put up for sale. Currently on the market for $359,000, the home was constructed in 1926 and is a classic Nashville build.
The listing describes the home as a "cottage" that "oozes a unique and palatable charm that you can feel radiate out into the street." The modest build is painted in clean bright colors on the inside and outside, with eye-catching teal adding something extra to the door and other outside trim. Inside, there are two bedrooms, one bathroom, an updated kitchen and bath and a screen porch.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the quaint property.
The outside
Tucked into lots of landscaping on a residential street, "this home invites you in and makes you want to shelter there forever," according to the listing.
The living space
The front door leads directly into the living room, which is done in a light gray that continues throughout the home and white trim that keeps the space feeling airy. There's also a brick fireplace, though it's now no longer used, a window on each side allowing plenty of natural light.
The kitchen
The kitchen is updated with new stainless steel appliances and continues the light and bright theme with white cabinets. A dining area between the kitchen and living room provides more space to entertain.
The bedrooms
Both of the home's two bedrooms are a modest size, one with doors that lead into sunroom.
The bathroom
The home's one bathroom is standard fare, and there's also a laundry setup that leads to the back porch.
The sunroom
The home also has a sunroom constructed from salvaged doors with original hardwoods, all painted in a bright, crisp white. A heater makes it the perfect place to cozy up.
The backyard
A screen porch perfect for summer evenings opens onto a yard that houses a detached "she shed"/barn and plenty of greenery.