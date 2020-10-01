Tour Kacey Musgraves' Cozy 90-Year-Old Nashville Home

Kacey Musgraves is one of many country music stars who call Nashville home, and there were a few years when the singer lived in this 1,293 square-foot house in East Nashville, which she just recently put up for sale. Currently on the market for $359,000, the home was constructed in 1926 and is a classic Nashville build.

The listing describes the home as a "cottage" that "oozes a unique and palatable charm that you can feel radiate out into the street." The modest build is painted in clean bright colors on the inside and outside, with eye-catching teal adding something extra to the door and other outside trim. Inside, there are two bedrooms, one bathroom, an updated kitchen and bath and a screen porch.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the quaint property.