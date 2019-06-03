Toby Keith, Cole Swindell Added to CMT Music Awards Performers

The final additions to the lineup for the 2019 CMT Music Awards have been revealed, with Toby Keith and Cole Swindell added to the list of performers for the Wednesday’s show.

Keith will perform his new single “That’s Country Bro,” with Swindell joining Keith on one of Keith’s biggest hits. Breakthrough Video of the Year nominees Jimmie Allen, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Tenille Townes will all perform during the show on the Ram Truck Side Stage.

Previously announced performers include Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Boyz II Men, Brandi Carlile, Brett Young, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Trombone Shorty and Zac Brown Band.

Boyz II Men and Young will perform together on the heels of their CMT Crossroads episode, while Trombone Shorty and Little Big Town will team with Rhett. Carlile will sing with Tucker, and and Crow will join Morris. In addition special guests will appear throughout the show.

Presenters include Bobby Bones, Brantley Gilbert, Carly Pearce, Chris Sullivan, Cody Alan, Hunter Hayes, Jessie James Decker, Jimmie Allen, Julia Michaels, JWoww, Kate Bosworth, Katie Cook, Kiefer Sutherland, Lindsay Ell, Maddie & Tae, Michael Ray, Michelle Monaghan, Midland, Sarah Hyland and Trisha Yearwood.

The show will be hosted by Little Big Town for the second consecutive year, and group member Jimi Westbrook told PEOPLE that if the quartet took one lesson away from their debut in 2018, it would be “just to relax and have fun.”

“I think that was the biggest lesson,” he said. “There’s a little bit of the unknown when you walk into it, but it was a lot of fun. I remember thinking at the end of the night, man, that was awesome!”

The CMT Awards are fan-voted, and fans can vote for their favorite videos at vote.cmt.com until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday. There are currently 14 nominees for Video of the Year, and the top five finalists in the category will be announced the morning of the awards for fans to vote throughout the remainder of the day and during the show at CMT.com and on Twitter.

The CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond