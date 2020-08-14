Tim McGraw Wants to Make a Sale With New Song '7500 OBO'

Tim McGraw has given fans another taste of his upcoming album, Here on Earth, releasing his new song "7500 OBO" on Friday. The track finds McGraw doing his best to sell his truck, an ’06, stick shift, dark blue F-150 with leather seats and a sun roof, which the protagonist can't keep because it reminds him of an ex. So he's getting rid of it, asking $7,500 or best offer.

Written by Matt McGinn, Jennifer Schott and Nathan Spicer, "7500 OBO" also manages to namecheck one of McGraw's previous hits, "Where the Green Grass Grows," when he sings in the chorus, "Every time I turn that key I see her / Shotgun riding down a two lane road / Just driving around with no place to go / Us singing along to 'Where the Green Grass Grows' / Hands out the window floating on the breeze."

"Grab your shotgun rider, find a backroad..... and turn up the new one '7500 OBO' out now!!" McGraw wrote on Instagram. "Couldn’t wait another week to get this one out in the world." "7500 OBO" is one of multiple songs the Louisiana native has shared from Here on Earth including its title track, lead single "I Called Mama," "Hallelujahville" and "Good Taste in Women."

According to a press release, Here on Earth "provides a musical tapestry of life and a shared experience that we can use to connect all the different lives that we live, all the different parts of the world that we come from and use music as the universal language to bring people together."

The album will be released on Aug. 21, and McGraw will celebrate with a livestream event that will take fans behind-the-scenes of the making of the album, featuring McGraw speaking with songwriters, sharing stories behind the album's songs and performing old and new songs with an acoustic five-piece band.

"The thing I miss the most about playing live is the connection I feel to everyone," he said in a statement. "Even if we can’t physically be together this summer, hopefully, this will give us a chance to share the new album and know how much we are still together seeing each other through." Tickets for the livestream are on sale at live.timmcgraw.com. "We're gonna do a special live broadcast to take you behind the songs, chat with the songwriters, and play some of the new stuff plus old favorites!" the singer added on Instagram. "Hope to see you there!!"