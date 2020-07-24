Tim McGraw is giving fans another listen to his upcoming album Here on Earth with the release of a new song, "Hallelujahville," on Friday. Written by Tom Douglas, Blake Griffith and Brett Taylor, the song is a piano-drive ode to small-town life, with McGraw asking for an "Amen" for living in "Hallelujahville."

"Don't call us small town / never have been, never will / it's a cold beer sundown / and we eat what we kill," he declares in the song's first chorus. "We marry angels and dance with the devil / in a place where time stands still / can I get an amen for living in hallelujahville?" McGraw has played "Hallelujahville" live on multiple occasions including the 2019 iHeartCountry festival and the 2019 Hometown Rising festival. "We played this song out on the road last year, and we know you’ve been waiting for it," the singer wrote on Instagram.

Here on Earth will be released on Aug. 21 and McGraw will celebrate with the Here on Earth Experience, a livestream event that will give fans a look at the making of the project. "The thing I miss the most about playing live is the connection I feel to everyone," McGraw said in a statement. "Even if we can’t physically be together this summer, hopefully, this will give us a chance to share the new album and know how much we are still together seeing each other through." Tickets for the livestream will go on-sale Tuesday, July 21 at live.timmcgraw.com

The album will be McGraw's first since returning to Big Machine Records after his previous release, Damn Country Music, in 2015. According to a press release, Here on Earth "provides a musical tapestry of life and a shared experience that we can use to connect all the different lives that we live, all the different parts of the world that we come from and use music as the universal language to bring people together."

See Here on Earth's full tracklist below.

1. "L.A." | Carlton Anderson, Shane Minor, Phil O'Donnell

2." Chevy Spaceship" | Jonny Price

3. "Here On Earth" | Jessie Joe Dillon, Chase McGill, Jon Nite

4. "Damn Sure Do" | Tony Lane, James T. Slater

5. "Hallelujahville" | Tom Douglas, Blake Griffith, Brett Taylor

6. "Good Taste In Women" | Jaren Johnston, Bryan Simpson, Nathan Spicer

7. "Hard To Stay Mad At" | Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Lori McKenna

8. "Sheryl Crow" | Wendell Mobley, Neil Thrasher, Laura Veltz

9. "Not From California" | Levi Hummon, Marcus Hummon, Matt McVaney, Brad Warren, Brett Warren

10. "Hold You Tonight" | Ross Copperman, Jon Nite

11. "7500 OBO" | Matt McGinn, Jennifer Schott, Nathan Spicer

12. "If I Was A Cowboy" | Zack Dyer, Lonnie Lee Fowler, Dave Turnbill

13. "I Called Mama" | Marv Green, Lance Miller, Jimmy Yeary

14. "Gravy" | Andy Albert, Tom Douglas, Allen Shamblin

15. "War Of Art" | Lance Miller, Jeremy Spillman, Brad Warren, Brett Warren

16. "Doggone" | Claire Douglas, Tom Douglas, Jaren Johnston, Aimee Mayo