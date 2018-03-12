Tim McGraw Flashes Thumbs-Up in First Appearance Since Collapsing

Tim McGraw has been spotted for the first time since collapsing onstage Sunday night due to dehydration during a concert in Dublin, Ireland.

The 50-year-old country music legend flashed a thumb’s up in a photo and appeared to be in good health as he left a building in Dublin on Monday morning. Click here to see the photos from Daily Mail.

Next to McGraw was a smiling Faith Hill, who took over the show Sunday after McGraw was helped offstage by his band and stage crew.

The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer wore a shiny blue jacket and torn jeans with black sneakers. He looked to be in good health as he walked behind wife Hill, who sported a black raincoat over a black turtleneck and jeans.

McGraw had just finished singing “Humble & Kind” Sunday night when he dropped to his knees and took a seat.

An audience member told E! News that McGraw’s crew and band rushed over to help him offstage, with it taking about 20 minutes for Hill to end the concert.

Thankfully, McGraw is feeling fine, according to his rep.

“Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine,” his rep told Rolling Stone in a statement. “He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.”

Shortly after McGraw was helped offstage, Hill took the stage and told fans McGraw wouldn’t be returning.

“He’s been super dehydrated and I apologize but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage,” Hill said, to roaring applause. “So drink water, people. Always keep yourself hydrated.”

Chants of “Get well, Tim!” came from the crowd.

Hill then proceeded to take over to close out the evening, asking the crowd if they could sing a song together and going into an a cappella rendition of “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.” Then the lights came on and the audience was ushered out.

McGraw’s publicist told Sunday World writer Eddie Rowley that “he and Faith thank everyone for their love and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.”

McGraw was performing in Dublin during the Country to Country (C2C) festival. The three-day tour started in London on Friday, then performed in Glasgow on Saturday. Hill and McGraw were the headliners, along with Little Big Town and Kacey Musgraves.

In a recent CBS Sunday Morning interview, McGraw said music is his “savior.”

“Anything that’s ever happened good in my life has come from music,” McGraw said. “So it’s a treasure to me. Whether I want to do it continually, whether I want to stop doing it, any of those things, it’s my savior in a lot of ways.”