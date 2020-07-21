Tim McGraw Talks Potential Return to Acting

✖

Along with his career as one of country music's biggest stars, Tim McGraw has also acted in a number of movies including The Blind Side, Country Strong and Flicka. Speaking to his record label, McGraw reflected on what it would take for him to act in a new project, sharing that both the material and the timing would have to be just right.

"There've been a few things that I looked at that have been interesting but gosh, I’ve been so focused on making this record, I didn’t feel like I had time so, I’ve passed on just about everything," he said, referencing his upcoming album, Here on Earth. "There was one TV series that about a year or two ago we worked hard on, and it was a really good story, a book that I’d read and wanted to try to go make a series out of, and got it all to the table and done but we couldn’t get the script right. I didn’t want to do it without getting the script right, so I backed off on that."

"It’s not like I’m like Tom Hanks and I can go pick any movie that I want and go do it," he continued. "A series of things that has to happen for me to be able to do a movie. First off, it has to be something I really, really like, and then they gotta want me for that part, and then it’s gotta fall into a time period that I’m able to do it. It’s hard for those three things to happen at the same time."

Here on Earth, McGraw's first album since returning to Big Machine and his first solo album in five years, will be released on Aug. 21. The Louisiana native has already released lead single "I Called Mama" as well as the album's title track, which was written by Jessie Joe Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite. According to a press release, Here on Earth "provides a musical tapestry of life and a shared experience that we can use to connect all the different lives that we live, all the different parts of the world that we come from and use music as the universal language to bring people together."

McGraw was scheduled to support the project with his Here on Earth Tour beginning July 10 with special guests Midland and Ingrid Andress, but the tour was canceled in May to the coronavirus pandemic.