Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Wife Faith Hill in New Video

Tim McGraw is celebrating his wife Faith Hill’s 54th birthday with a sweet video message for her. The country music legend took to social media on Tuesday to share footage from Hill’s 1999 music video for her song “Breathe” spliced with a 2001 interview he did with Diane Sawyer. In the interview, he gushed about being married to Hill.

“When you see that video, every time it goes by, what do you think?” Sawyer asked McGraw, who replied, “It’s my wife. It’s like, I wanna call my college buddies and say, ‘Hey, I’m married to her!’” The video then showed McGraw in the present day, sitting at home on a couch with a special message for his wife of nearly 25 years. “Hey, baby. I still feel the same way, even more so. Happy birthday,” he said, joking that Hill finally “caught up with me finally” in age. “I wouldn’t change anything for the world, and I love you.”

McGraw and Hill are coming up on their 25th wedding anniversary in October. The two tied the knot in 1996 after falling in love that year on the Spontaneous Combustion tour. They are proud parents to daughters Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 19.

In the comments section of McGraw’s post, Audrey — who appeared last month in her father’s “7500 OBO” music video — appeared touched by the tribute, writing, “Awwwww,” with four red heart emojis. It doesn’t appear that any other McGraw family members have commented on the post, although Rita Wilson was quick to leave an adoring comment: “Awwwww!!! Happy Birthday Faith!!!!!” Midland frontman Mark Wystrach also wrote, “Happy birthday Faith!”

Hill had similar words about her husband and McGraw’s 54th birthday earlier this year in May. Sharing a fun throwback photo of them kissing, she wrote at the time on Instagram, “Happy Birthday to my man, my one and only. I love you.”

The couple has been through a lot together, with McGraw crediting Hill with helping him commit to getting sober from drugs and alcohol in 2008. The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer told Esquire last month about the turning point in his battle with alcoholism, explaining that he knew he couldn’t move forward on his own.

“I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8:00 in the morning and thinking, I have to wake the kids up,” he said. “I went straight to my wife and said, ‘This is where I’m at.’ I was scared. She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life.”