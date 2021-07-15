Tim McGraw Shares Some Advice for New Parents

✖

Tim McGraw is dad to three adult daughters, so he's pretty well-versed in being a parent. Speaking to CMT's Cody Alan, the country star offered some advice to new parents, advising them not to be so hard on themselves. "Look, you are going to make mistakes," he began.

"There is no manual for parenting, and the best thing you can do is love them. Love them through the times when it's tough and love them even more through the times when it's fun." "You are putting these souls into the world that can change things someday," he continued, adding that parenting is "the greatest blessing in the world."

McGraw and wife Faith Hill share daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey, and McGraw noted that he's probably learned more from his daughters that what he's taught them. "Patience, I think, is the main one," he reflected. "Especially having three daughters, living with four women. Patience is something that I learn more about every day, and I am still haven't gotten good at it. I get a big dose of humility at my house a lot."

During a conversation with Garrett Hedlund for Leo Edit, McGraw remarked that it's "crazy" that all three of his daughters are now living on their own. "It goes by so fast," he said. "You think you’re giving them good life lessons. You know, as a parent—look, you’re going to get half of everything wrong. That’s just the nature of it. There is no handbook with it."

"To look back now, over Faith and I’s 25 years of marriage coming up in October [2020], and see where we’re at and see where our kids are, see how fast it’s gone by, it’s almost… it’s unfathomable how time flies," he continued. "What starts happening is you start marking your time by their years. And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it’s like every two years there’s a different child that you have as they age. It’s a beautiful thing, but it’s a sad thing at the same time. You find yourself reflecting and looking back at pictures and thinking, “Oh my gosh, I remember that time, I remember when they looked like that." He added, "It’s so sweet; there’s some melancholy that goes along with it as they age."