Tim McGraw Recalls Fear When Youngest Daughter Audrey Was Born 7 Weeks Early

When Tim McGraw and Faith Hill welcomed their youngest daughter, Audrey, into the world in 2001, her entrance was anything but peaceful. Born premature, Audrey spent a couple weeks in the NICU fighting for her life. Now a vibrant teenager, McGraw celebrated Audrey’s 18th birthday in a post on social media, sharing two videos: one of Audrey singing as a little girl, and one with photos of his youngest daughter over the years, while his song, “My Little Girl,” plays in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Dec 6, 2019 at 12:17pm PST

“I woke up this morning and thought a long time about this day 18 years ago,” McGraw wrote. “This little angel came to us 7 1/2 weeks early. Faith and I did a lot of praying and stayed all day every day for 2 1/2 weeks in the NICU at Baptist Hospital with such incredible nurses. And now she is beautiful, vibrant and the most remarkable young woman who lights up the life of everyone she knows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She is a young woman who knows her true north,” he continued. “She loves her family fiercely. An honest and dedicated friend. Her mother and I couldn’t be more proud of her and her sisters. Today is a joyful day indeed. We love you so, our sweet baby girl. Happy 18th birthday. The world is yours my love! Dad”

Hill also celebrated Audrey’s birthday, posting a throwback video of the then-little girl singing Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies.”

“I couldn’t resist posting this today in honor of Audrey’s 18th Birthday,” Hill captioned the video. “My little sparrow with her head full of dreams. Oh, the places you will go my sweet. Happy Birthday. I love you, Mom”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on Dec 6, 2019 at 10:34am PST

It was Audrey, and her two older sisters, Gracie and Maggie, who inspired McGraw to get into shape, which he chronicles in his new book, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life.

“Here’s the truth of it — I was not taking care of myself. I was leaning on the success that I’ve had,” McGraw told Entertainment Tonight. “My family is counting on me. I want to see my kids grow up, I want to be able to spend time with my grandkids. I want to take them diving and spearfishing, all those things that I want to do with my grandkids.”

Photo Credit: Getty / David Becker