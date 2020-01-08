Tim McGraw Reacts to the Australia Wildfires: ‘Our Hearts Are Breaking’

It was only a little while ago that Tim McGraw visited Australia, and now he is speaking out about the deadly wildfires that continue to cause devastation, and death, Down Under. The Louisiana native shared his thoughts on social media, encouraging fans to donate to to organizations aiding in the recovery.

“We were just in Australia a few months back,” McGraw wrote. “Made friends and worked with so many wonderful folks and felt love from incredible audiences…….. Our hearts are breaking for all who are in danger from the bush fires and we commend the heroic efforts being made by those fighting the fires as well as the beautiful souls who are working to save wildlife.

“Sending all the love you gave us back to ya mates,” he added. “Look in my story to learn how to help in supporting the disaster efforts.”

In his Instagram Story, McGraw posted a link to a CBS News article, which explained how much the fires had already damaged, including the deaths of half a billion wild animals, as well as provided links to several relief organizations.

Several other celebrities have also donated large sums of money to support relief and recovery efforts. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman donated $500,000, as did singer Pink. Morgan Evans also spoke out about the fires, sharing two organizations that he encouraged fans to donate to to help those in need.

“Australia is on fire,” Evans wrote, alongside a few heartbreaking photos. “The images and stories I have been seeing for the last few months are absolutely heartbreaking, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down with more hot weather and strong winds on the way … at least 19 people have died, more than 1000 homes have been lost and millions upon millions of animals …

“My heart goes out to those that have lost everything & my sincerest gratitude goes out to those fighting the fires,” he continued. “If you can help, please do donate to [the Australian Red Cross] or [the Salvation Army Australia] … I’ll put swipe up links in my stories too.”

A new report by CBS News states that more than one billion animals have by now likely perished in the blaze, with 25 people losing their lives as well.

