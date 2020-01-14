See Tim McGraw’s Epic LSU Bomber Jacket From His College Football Championship Pre-Game Performance

When Tim McGraw took the stage to perform ahead of the College Football National Championship game, he did so in style. The LSU fan sported a bomber jacket, decked out in LSU’s colors of purple and yellow, ahead of his favored team’s 17-point win over Clemson.

“Here we go NOLA… tailgate showtime!!” McGraw captioned one photo.

Later, following McGraw’s performance, which included a collaboration with Shy Carter that earned mixed reviews from fans, McGraw shared a few more photos, including one of him wearing the jacket on stage.

“Thanx New Orleans!!!” McGraw posted. “That was a blast! Now it’s game time!!!!”

McGraw isn’t just a fan of college football. The father of three is also a fan of the NFL, lending his voice in a clip that aired on Saturday, January 11, ahead of the Titans victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

McGraw used his time in New Orleans to make another big announcement: that he is hitting the road this summer on his Here on Earth Tour, with Midland and Ingrid Andress serving as the opening act on all dates, with Luke Combs also joining him for two stadium shows.

“For me to build a new stage, and go back out on tour, it’s going to be incredible,” McGraw shared in a video he posted on social media. “A lot of new songs. We’re going to go back and dig into the setlist, and go back through all the stuff we haven’t played in a while, and play some of that stuff.”

The tour, McGraw’s first solo tour since 2015 (with his Shotgun Rider Tour), is a chance for the singer to do his favorite thing during his favorite season.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to be outside in the summertime playing music. Everyone is there, sharing the moment, having fun and letting loose,” McGraw said in a statement when announcing the tour. “To be here on earth in this moment, together, sharing our love for music and getting through all that life is throwing us — that’s what it’s all about.”

Find a list of all of his upcoming tour dates at TimMcGraw.com.

