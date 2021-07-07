✖

Tim McGraw surprised the crowd during Alabama's show in Nashville on July 3, taking the stage with group members Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen to sing Alabama's hit "Lady Down on Love." McGraw is a lifelong fan of the country group, but Saturday night's show was the first time he had ever seen them perform live. Saturday's event was Alabama's second consecutive show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, with their July 2 concert the first full-capacity show since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

McGraw shared a video chronicling his dream-fulfilling moment on Instagram, beginning with a clip of himself backstage. "It’s been 482 days since they’ve had a concert at Bridgestone Arena," he told the camera. "I’ve never seen Alabama live. I know every song off of every album. I could probably do the whole show. I’m getting onstage with them tonight. This is the first time I’ve ever seen them in concert and I get to go onstage." The video then cut to McGraw on stage with the group, concluding their performance to applause from the crowd. As McGraw left the stage, Alabama declared, "I like it, I love it, I want some more of it" in reference to McGraw's 1995 hit.

In his caption, McGraw wrote that Alabama "has been one of my favorite bands for as long as I remember." "Finally got to see them for the first time last night on their 50th Anniversary Tour!" he continued. "Thanx for letting me sing with you boys!! I remember this song going #1 when I was in high school….full circle moment I’ll never forget." "Lady Down on Love" is from Alabama's 1983 album The Closer You Get, which also featured their No. 1 hits "Dixieland Delight" and the title track.

Alabama's July 2 and 3 shows were the group's first in Nashville in almost two decades. The concerts are part of the group's 50th Anniversary Tour, which was postponed due to the pandemic and is now scheduled to run into early 2022. Special guests include Martina McBride, Tracy Lawrence, The Beach Boys and more. "We are very thankful that we can play our music for our loyal fans of the past 50 years and introduce our songs to a new 3rd and 4th generation of new fans," Owen shared, via Country Now. "We have rehearsed an all-new show that we are having fun performing, but you never know, we might even take requests from time to time. There’s nothing like the roar of the crowd, and we can’t wait to get back on the road."