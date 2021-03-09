Tim McGraw Honors Wife Faith Hill and 3 Daughters for International Women's Day

✖

Tim McGraw lives in a house full of women with wife Faith Hill and their three daughters, and he celebrated all four of them on International Women's Day on Monday. The country star used Instagram to share a photo of Hill and daughters Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19, all striking a pose, Hill leaning against Audrey with her hands up.

"International Women’s Day," McGraw wrote. "For all the women in my life who are the heart and soul of all I do...... And the backbone #iwd2020 #internationalwomensday." The 53-year-old recently reflected on living with four women during a conversation with new dad Garrett Hedlund for LEOedit.com about parenting, confirming, "I am out numbered." "My house is full of estrogen," he said, laughing. "I cry at hallmark commercials. But here is what the truth of the matter is. You know I’ve grown up with all sisters and my mom. I didn’t really have a dad around much, and when I did have one around, they weren’t the best role models."

"My daughters and my wife and having a house full of women — and being the kind of guy’s-guy that I am, up to doing the things I like to do — sometimes I think myself more macho than I am for sure," he continued. "But they have made me such a better man. They made me see things in a different way. They taught me so much more about life, about how to be a man."

"There’s nothing like three daughters and a wife who are head strong, smart, love you unconditionally. There’s nothing like being surrounded by that. That can teach you how to be a man as much as that can. They can teach you how to be a man more than I can. I wouldn’t change it for the world. I don’t know if I would be the same person without it. For better or for worse," the singer mused. "It’s a blessing. It really is. It has affected my art in a lot of ways as well. The music that I make, the movies that I make, the choices that I make. It’s made all those things more defined, more emotional."