Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Join Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert

After Hurricane Harvey absolutely battered Houston, Texas and the surrounding area in late August, the Hand in Hand benefit concert was announced to help raise money for those affected.

Airing from three cities, the special will feature an all-star lineup of hosts and celebrity guests, with the latest additions being country power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Videos by PopCulture.com

CMT reports that the duo will join a slew of previously announced stars including Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, George Clooney, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tom Hanks, Kate Hudson, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts, Connie Britton and Reese Witherspoon.

George Strait will perform directly from his benefit concert at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, which will feature country stars including Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert.

Blake Shelton is set to host the Nashville portion of the show, which will air from the Grand Ole Opry. The concert will also air from Universal Studios in Los Angeles and Times Square in New York City.

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief will air Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on the major networks and will be live-streamed on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, AOL, Huffington Post and Yahoo.

Photo Credit: NBC