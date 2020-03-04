Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Are Both ‘Heartbroken’ Over Nashville Tornado Devastation

Both Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are speaking out of the devastating Nashville tornado, which has claimed at least 24 lives, with many others still missing. Both of the singers shared heartfelt thoughts on social media, offering support and encouragement to those impacted by the storm.

“Many of you have probably seen the iconic ‘I Believe In Nashville’ murals that started popping up after the big flood ten years ago,” McGraw posted on social media, alongside a photo of the mostly-destroyed The Basement East. “It’s since stood as a symbol of resilience and togetherness.

“We are heartbroken for our community after last night’s tragic tornado, but know that together we will rise up and rebuild again!! ” he continued. “Grateful that our loved ones are safe, but our thoughts are with all those who have experienced loss.”

Hill also spoke out about the tragedy, sharing a montage of the damages in and around Music City.

“We are heartbroken and our prayers are with those who were affected by the tornado last night,” Hill wrote. “Nashville is a great community of people that always rise to the occasion and lend a helping hand to their neighbors – and this time is no different. We are #NashvilleStrong.”

McGraw, who just announced his return to Big Machine Label Group, will kick off his Here on Earth Tour in July, with Midland and Ingrid Andress joining him for all dates, and Luke Combs joining McGraw for his two stadium shows.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to be outside in the summertime playing music. Everyone is there, sharing the moment, having fun and letting loose,” McGraw said in a statement when announcing the tour. “To be here on earth in this moment, together, sharing our love for music and getting through all that life is throwing us — that’s what it’s all about.”

McGraw has released two singles, “Neon Church” and “Thought About You,” from his upcoming, still-untitled new album. Find tour dates and album updates by visiting his website.

