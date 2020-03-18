Watch Tim McGraw’s Dog Stromboli Hilariously Yowl to Welcome Daughter Maggie Home From College

Apparently Tim McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, aren’t the only ones excited to have their daughter Maggie home from college. The family’s beloved dog, named Stromboli, also seemed eager to welcome the 21-year-old home, which he showed off by howling loudly with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Mar 17, 2020 at 1:24pm PDT

“Stromboli is happy that Maggie is home from college!!!!! Video credit: DAD,” McGraw captioned the video. Although the singer didn’t explain why Maggie is home, it is likely due to the coronavirus outbreak that continues to force colleges all over the country to shut their doors.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video garnered plenty of responses from McGraw’s fans and followers, including Rita Wilson, who is one of the first celebrities to reveal she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

“At your house even the dogs sing!” Wilson said.

“My dog heard this and starting howling right along,” one person wrote.

“That dog has a future in music,” posted another. “Should do your next duet with him.”

McGraw recently posted another photo on social media, of Maggie along with her sisters Gracie and Audrey, proudly captioning the photo with the hashtag, “girl dad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Feb 24, 2020 at 3:10pm PST

It was Maggie and her sisters who inspired McGraw to finally take care of his health, after years of overeating and drinking too much.

“Here’s the truth of it — I was not taking care of myself. I was leaning on the success that I’ve had,” McGraw told Entertainment Tonight. “My family is counting on me. I want to see my kids grow up, I want to be able to spend time with my grandkids. I want to take them diving and spearfishing, all those things that I want to do with my grandkids.”

McGraw just announced he was returning to his former label home, Big Machine, to release his next album, after spending the last three years on Arista Nashville, where he released the duets album, The Rest of Our Life, with Hill. Although McGraw has yet to announce a release date for his next record, we know that both “Neon Church” and “Thought About You” will appear on the record.

McGraw is scheduled to kick off his Here on Earth Tour in July, with Midland and Ingrid Andress serving as his opening acts. Find tour dates at TimMcGraw.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeffrey Mayer