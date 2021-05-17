Tim McGraw's Daughter's 'Don't Really Care' About His Music

✖

Tim McGraw may be one of the biggest country stars of his generation, but to his daughters, he's just Dad. Speaking to his record label, McGraw discussed how daughters Gracie, 24, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19, feel about his music, sharing that it's not usually on their radar.

The 54-year-old explained that he typically plays new music for wife Faith Hill, "and she usually hears some of the songs I’m gonna do and she listens to the mixes and stuff as we’re going along." His daughters, on the other hand, "don’t really care anything about what I’m doing." "As long as they’ve got a credit card and their meal tickets paid at the cafeteria, they’re usually pretty happy," McGraw joked.

"But every now and then they’ll ask to hear something, or I’ll send them something that I think that they might like, or something that might remind me of them, I’ll send it over to them," he added. "But they usually wait until it comes out, then their friends tell them about it. Then they’ll go, 'Ehh, that’s okay, it’s just Dad.'"

McGraw previously shared with Garrett Hedlund during a conversation for Leo Edit that when his daughters were growing up, he and Hill did their best to make Gracie, Maggie and Audrey's childhoods as normal as possible. "When they started school and when we were home, we didn’t talk about business," the "Here on Earth" singer recalled. "Their friends called us Mr. and Mrs. McGraw. They all knew us as Gracie’s dad, or Audrey’s dad, or Maggie’s dad. They sort of all grew up in the same community with the same friends."

"All their parents knew us," he continued. "We were at PTA meetings. We were at football games. We were at basketball games. I coached softball. I coached basketball. We were part of their life, their community growing up. We made a real effort for them to not just to be part of our lives, but for us to be part of their lives."

As two of country music's biggest stars, McGraw and Hill were able to provide their daughters "a different kind of life, but we also gave them the best of both worlds in a sense." "We tried our best to never be away from them," McGraw said. "They were on the road with us, they flew with us. If we had to go to Europe, they went to Europe with us. Whenever we were working, they were with us most of the time."