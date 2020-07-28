Tim McGraw 'Counting on Next Year' to Return to Touring

Tim McGraw recently canceled his Here on Earth Tour due to the coroanvirus pandemic, but like all artists, the country star is itching to get on the road again. Speaking to SiriusXM's Storme Warren in a recent interview, McGraw gave his thoughts on when touring might resume, sharing that he's hoping to be able to tour again in 2021.

"I don’t know is the answer that all of us have I think for these things," he said. "I hope that it gets back next year. Hopefully sooner. I’m counting on next year, but I’d love to be surprised. I hope it’s the same. Hopefully, it’s not different. But we will do whatever’s the safest way to do it. We’re going to look out for our fans and look out for the public first and foremost, and do the safest thing that we can when it’s the right time to do it."

"I do hope it gets back to the days where we’re jammed in there and we’re packed in there, and we’re all slinging sweat and having a great time getting lost in the music," McGraw continued. "That’s what artists do. That’s what we love to do. That’s why we got into this business. We didn’t get into this business to be in a studio by ourselves singing our song. We got into this business to be on stage in front of thousands of people letting the guitars rip and turning the music up and having a great time. Singing these songs for people in public, and hearing everybody sing those songs back to us. That’s what we hope it gets back to."

The Louisiana native has previously noted that he believes much of his success as an artist is built on his live shows, so not being able to tour hit him especially hard. He was also looking forward to playing new songs from his upcoming album, Here on Earth.

"For me, my whole career and even me getting my record deal was based on playing live," McGraw explained during a recent media event, via MusicRow. "I’m no Pavarotti that’s going to go out and sing you into thinking I’m the best singer in the world… I think my music live was the whole catalyst for my career. So I miss it. I love playing live, new music especially. It’s possible that I could have two or three singles before I get a chance to go out and play new music for people. From my perspective I think it’s got to be as safe as you possibly can be and err on the side of caution."