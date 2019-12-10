Tim McGraw Celebrates LSU’s Big Win: ‘Truck Yeah!’

Saturday afternoon, the LSU Tigers defeated the University of Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game. This locked up a spot in the College Football Playoffs and preserved an undefeated season. One member of the fanbase, Tim McGraw, was particularly fired up and shared his thoughts on social media.

“Truck yeah!!!!!” McGraw wrote on Instagram. “See y’all in NOLA [LSU football].” He added a photo of the Tigers celebrating the victory while confetti rained down upon the players at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

With the victory now secure, McGraw can look forward to LSU facing off with Oklahoma in the College Football Playoffs. A win would secure a spot in the National Championship against either Ohio State or Clemson.

The country star in McGraw may reside in Nashville and root for the Tennessee Titans, but he is an LSU fan through and through. He is a Louisiana native and loves the Tigers. In fact, McGraw’s fandom runs so deep that he actually hyped up the SEC Championship battle with Georgia.

LSU Football’s Twitter account dropped a two-minute teaser video on Thursday night to properly set the stage for this upcoming battle. The narrator, as it turns out, was McGraw. The country star set expectations for the game and made it very clear that LSU had a clear path to victory.

“When the moment comes, make it yours,” McGraw said in the clip. “Take ownership of it. Take what you’ve earned. Reap everything you’ve sown.”

As McGraw explained to NFL Network’s Rich Eisen back in 2011, his LSU fandom runs deep, and it is something that he learned from his father. When McGraw settles in to watch a game on Saturday afternoon, there is no denying that he is heavily invested in the outcome.

“I get pretty emotional. You can hear me throughout the house during an LSU game,” McGraw said. He also revealed that his wife, Faith Hill, has taken an interest in the team after meeting his father and seeing the source of fanaticism.

With the LSU Tigers taking care of business in Atlanta on Saturday, McGraw will not have to hide his fandom. He can wear LSU gear out around town and brag about how his favorite team is in the College Football Playoffs.

(Photo Credit: James Gourley/WireImage/Getty)