Tim McGraw Celebrates Faith Hill’s Birthday, Calling Her ‘Our Center’

Tim McGraw toasted his wife of almost 23 years, Faith Hill, on her 52nd birthday on Saturday, Sept. 21. The singer posted a photo of his wife, along with a sweet tribute for her big day.

“Our center….,” McGraw wrote. “She is my wife, she is the mother of my girls. She is my best friend, my lover, my tether in the storms. I love her. I love her. I love her Happy birthday baby [heart emoji].”

McGraw used a current photo this year, unlike last year, when he used a throwback one of a very young Hill with a big guitar.

“From the first time we met, I knew (she didn’t!) that she was the love of my life forever…. no matter the ups and downs, the happy and sad or the good and bad,” McGraw wrote. “She’s so special and so loved by us. Happy birthday my love. When I wake up next to you in our 80’s… I’ll smile at the life we’ve built.”

McGraw’s current single, “Thought About You,” is the second one released from his upcoming, still-untitled new record. The song follows the record’s debut single, “Neon Church,” which McGraw said was one of his wife’s favorites.

“She’s got a lot of favorites on the record we are working on, but this is one that she really gravitated to,” McGraw told Taste of Country Nights. “She didn’t have any complaints with this being the first single. She loves the guitars on it and loves the lyric.”

It was Hill, along with their three daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey, who inspired McGraw to focus on his health, after years of overeating and binge drinking.

“Here’s the truth of it — I was not taking care of myself. I was leaning on the success that I’ve had,” McGraw admitted to Entertainment Tonight. “My family is counting on me. I want to see my kids grow up, I want to be able to spend time with my grandkids. I want to take them diving and spearfishing, all those things that I want to do with my grandkids.”

“All the people who work really hard for me and count on me to show up — I wasn’t doing that,” the “Neon Church” singer continued. “And I thought that if I want to have a long career and I want to be in this position for a long time, it’s easy to bail out now. And I don’t want to bail out.”

