Tim McGraw Celebrates 23rd Wedding Anniversary With Faith Hill With Sweet Throwback Photo

It’s been 23 years since Tim McGraw married his wife, Faith Hill, with the singer celebrating the milestone with a sweet throwback photo of the pair from early in their careers. McGraw, who tied the knot with Hill on Oct. 6, 1996, offered sweet words to his adoring wife along with the picture.

“Happy anniversary baby!!” wrote McGraw. “23 years and I can’t wait for the next 50!!! I love u.”

Hill also celebrated their big day with her own throwback photo, saying simply, “To my one and only, Happy Anniversary, my love. I love you.”

McGraw and Hill met when Hill opened for McGraw on his Spontaneous Combustion Tour. Although Hill was initially dating someone else at the time, sparks quickly flew between the pair, and by the end of the tour, McGraw and Hill were engaged.

“We were in the dressing room … June 26, 1996,” McGraw recalled, via PEOPLE. “And it was raining and stuff and we’d been on tour for a while together, and I joked around with her about getting married. And so I said… I looked at her, grabbed her by the hand, and dropped forward onstage. She had already done her show and I said, ‘I’m really serious. I want you to marry me.’”

“She said, ‘We’re at a country music festival in a trailer house, and you’re asking me to marry you?’” he continued. “And I said, ‘Yeah.’ So I went on stage.”

While it might not have been the most romantic proposal, it didn’t take long for Hill to say yes.

“I had in my dressing room this foldout case that had a mirror in it that was my dressing armoire,” the 52-year-old remembered. “I still have it to this day. When I came back offstage, [I saw] a Sharpie with lipstick kisses all over it, saying, ‘Yes! I’m gonna be your wife.’ It had, ‘I love you’ with big lipstick kisses.”

McGraw and Hill are proud parents to three daughters: Gracie, Maggie and Audrey. The couple has released several duets together, including their inaugural “It’s Your Love,” which featured a very pregnant Hill (with their oldest daughter, Maggie), in the video. In 2017, McGraw and Hill released a duets album, The Rest of Our Life.

